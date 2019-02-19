BISHOP, James W. "Jim" 87, of Trenton, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at home. He was born in Franklin on October 4, 1931 to parents John A. and Mary M. (Dineen) Bishop. Jim retired from Armco Steel Corporation in 1987 after 30 years with the company. He also worked for Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home for 62 years. Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving with the Military Police and he was a life-member of American Legion Post 218. He was active with Boy Scouts for many years. Jim was an active member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Trenton Council #15330 and a 4th Degree Knight Middletown Council #1610. Mr. Bishop is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia A. (Mason) Bishop; sons, Jamie (Becky) Bishop & John C. Bishop; daughters, Anne M. (Jim) Ward & Mary M. (Kent) Whitaker; son-in-law, Nick Hodson; brother, Fred (Ann) Bishop; sister, Ellen (Dennis) Krause; eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; many nieces & nephews; and his four-legged best friend, Miss Aggie. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine Hodson; parents; and brothers, Thomas Bishop & Terrance Bishop. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton with Father Paul Gebhardt as celebrant. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown. Interment will be at Woodhill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Franklin VFW #7596 Honor Guard. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary