|
|
BLANKENSHIP, James R. 91, of Jacksboro, Tennessee passed away April 7, 2020. He was born January 3, 1929 the son of the late James & Stella (Dotson) Blankenship. He was a veteran of the United States Army. James spent many years of his career working for Schaefer's Bakery, but he will mostly be remembered for his devotion to his family. He is survived by his wife, of 26 years Kitty Josephine Lovett; daughters, Shirley (John) Hulsey, Sharon Fidler, Janie (Bob) Skillings; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Lowell "Buddy" Blankenship; sisters, Mildred Suttles & Deloris Hopkins; special friend Allison Lovett, and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Phyllis Christine (Uptegraph) Blankenship; seven brothers & three sisters. Private family services will be held at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. A memorial service will be held in Tennessee at a later date. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 12, 2020