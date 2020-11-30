Age 73 of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. David retired from Delphi as an Engineer and was a member of New Vision Church in Vandalia. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Gail (McGhee) Bolden, son and daughter-in-law: Darin and Katie Bolden of Englewood, grandchildren: Taylor (Jarrod) Nichols, Gage & Dalton Bolden, great-grandson:Tucker David Nichols, sisters: Terry (Glenn) Huff of Clayton, Kay Williams of Vandalia, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: R.L. James and Mabel (Duncan) Bolden, brother: Larry Bolden andbrother-in-law: Randy Williams. Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with his son, Pastor Darin Bolden officiating. Interment will follow the service at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. A walk-through visitation will be on Tuesday, December 1, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to New Vision Church. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintainsocial distancing. To view the service for David and to leave an online condolence, please visit



