1/
JAMES BOLDEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOLDEN, James David

Age 73 of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. David retired from Delphi as an Engineer and was a member of New Vision Church in Vandalia. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Gail (McGhee) Bolden, son and daughter-in-law: Darin and Katie Bolden of Englewood, grandchildren: Taylor (Jarrod) Nichols, Gage & Dalton Bolden, great-grandson:

Tucker David Nichols, sisters: Terry (Glenn) Huff of Clayton, Kay Williams of Vandalia, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: R.L. James and Mabel (Duncan) Bolden, brother: Larry Bolden and

brother-in-law: Randy Williams. Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with his son, Pastor Darin Bolden officiating. Interment will follow the service at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. A walk-through visitation will be on Tuesday, December 1, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to New Vision Church. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain

social distancing. To view the service for David and to leave an online condolence, please visit


www.KindredFuneralHome.com [kindredfuneralhome.com]



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kindred Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved