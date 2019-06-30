BRANDNER, James L. "Jim" Of Fairfield, beloved husband of Vicki Brandner (nee Redden) for 19 years. Father of Tami (Marty) Morgan, Tina Brandner, Scott (Shawnda) Brandner, Amy (Brian) Singleton, Angie (Rob) Kernen and Traci (Chris) Koepfer. Loving grandfather of Nicholas and Noah Morgan, Amanda, Gabby, Mason, Ava, Carter and Kinsley Brandner, Jeremy Singleton, Braydon, Aubrey, Grayson, Larkin Koepfer and the late Karrae Hope Koepfer. Dear brother of the late Raymond Brandner and Ruth Verdin. Jimm was a pharmacist for 50 years and owned Hare's Pharmacy in Hamilton. Jimm was a board member of the American Red Cross, Ohio Pharmaceutical Association, was on the committee of the United Way, and Weed and Seed in Hamilton. He enjoyed golfing with friends and shared his passion of wood working with his two brothers-in-law, Ron Verdin and Dick Trauthwein. Jimm was always donating his time and money to others less fortunate than him. He passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the age of 75 years. No services will be held due to family wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Shared Harvest Food Bank in Fairfield. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News on June 30, 2019