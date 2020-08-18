1/1
James BRECOUNT
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRECOUNT, James S. Age 76, of Urbana, passed away at 10:42 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Kindred Hospital, Dayton, OH. Jim was born on Sept. 29, 1943, in Piqua, OH, a son of the late Ralph and Moneta (Mitchell) Brecount. He married Sue McKellop on Nov. 26, 1965, and she survives along with two sons, Todd and Tony. He was a loving grandfather to Joshua and Emma Brecount. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Brenda Brecount of St. Paris, OH, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Sondra Eaton. Jim was a 1961 graduate of Graham High School. He worked for Navistar of Springfield for 34 years and was a realtor for over 30 years. He was a member of the Urbana Lions Club and the St. Paris Knights of Pythians. He was also an election poll worker. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield St., St. Paris, OH. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing followed. K of P services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by a funeral service with Pastor Jeremy Spence of the First Baptist Church, St. Paris presiding. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, N. Heck Hill Road. St. Paris, OH. Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or online at michaeljfox.org. Condolences to the family may be made at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com__;!!JZyed81S!ywnLpAXpiVkPvZcVcU6CcxD-qtpEz0fJh8soOExXcsPGpBiWCD5-_agrVSG_4Jcu$

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Service
01:00 PM
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
St Paris, OH 43072
(937) 663-4193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkins-Shively Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved