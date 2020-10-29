1/
JAMES BRITTIN
1960 - 2020
BRITTIN, James M. "Jimmy"

James M. "Jimmy" Brittin, 60, of Springfield, passed away

October 23, 2020, in his home. He was born April 20, 1960, in Springfield, the son of Russell and Betty (Poole) Brittin. Jimmy was retired from Champion City Windows and Siding, where he worked as a carpenter. Survivors include two daughters, Paula Brittin-Gutierrez and Ashley Brittin; four grandchildren; three sisters; and one brother. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Brittin, and his parents. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
