BRITTINGHAM, Colonel James Hunter "Jim" (USAF Ret.) Age 78, of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Dayton, OH, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born February 11, 1942 in Newport News, VA, the middle child of Oscar Jerome "Jerry" and Agnes (Hunter) Brittingham, who preceded him in death. Jim was the beloved husband, of almost 51 years, to Joyce Sanford Brittingham, who preceded him in death, and the loving father of Laura Brittingham Nelson. He is survived by one brother, and numerous family and friends. Jim was a proud graduate of Virginia Military Institute (VMI), class of 1964. He was honored to serve his country for 30 years in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed visiting with two dogs as a member Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association and was active with the Dayton Insulin Pump Support Group for many years. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd on Sunday March 29, 2020 from 1pm until his Celebration of Life begins at 2pm, officiated by The Revered Lawrence A. Britt. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. In keeping with Jim's love of VMI and great outlook on life, the family requests you wear Red or Yellow to his celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's name to either Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association (PO Box 675, Troy, OH 45373) or the Virginia Military Institute Class of 1964 Endowment Fund (PO Box 932, Lexington, VA 24450). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhom.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020