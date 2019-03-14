|
BROWER, Sr., James Edward Age 85 of Dayton, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Family will receive guests from 11:00 am -12:00 Noon Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Way of the Cross Church, Way of the Cross Church at 612 Beatrice Dr., Riverside, OH 45404. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 noon also at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at Dayton National Cemetery with military honors 11:00 am Monday, March 18, 2019. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com for more information.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019