Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Way of the Cross Church
612 Beatrice Dr.
Riverside, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Way of the Cross Church
612 Beatrice Dr.
Riverside, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James BROWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James BROWER Sr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James BROWER Sr. Obituary
BROWER, Sr., James Edward Age 85 of Dayton, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Family will receive guests from 11:00 am -12:00 Noon Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Way of the Cross Church, Way of the Cross Church at 612 Beatrice Dr., Riverside, OH 45404. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 noon also at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at Dayton National Cemetery with military honors 11:00 am Monday, March 18, 2019. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com for more information.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now