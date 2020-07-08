James BROWN

1/1
BROWN, James Edwin Age 85, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on July 1, 2020. Jim was born on July 26, 1934, in Huntington, WVA. He graduated from Marshall University with a BS in psychology and then went to North Carolina State where he received his master's degree. During this time, he married his beloved wife, Maria Cosette "Cozie" Zorio. He had a long career with the US Air Force civil service and worked with them until his retirement. He is survived by his children, Kathleen (Keith) Vogelhuber, of Roscoe, IL; Leland (Shelly) Brown, of Reunion, FL; granddaughter, Emily, of Roscoe, IL; sisters, Patricia Schlick, Margaret Gulleff, Linda (Doug) Soule, and Nancy James; brother, Michael (Claudia) Brown. He is predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Jane Brown; brothers, Allan and Leland; son, Frederick Timothy; and his beloved wife, Cosette. Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19 concerns. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 8, 2020.
