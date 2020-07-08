James BROWN

BROWN, James Edwin Age 85, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on July 1, 2020. Jim was born on July 26, 1934, in Huntington, WVA. He graduated from Marshall University with a BS in psychology and then went to North Carolina State where he received his master's degree. During this time, he married his beloved wife, Maria Cosette "Cozie" Zorio. He had a long career with the US Air Force civil service and worked with them until his retirement. He is survived by his children, Kathleen (Keith) Vogelhuber, of Roscoe, IL; Leland (Shelly) Brown, of Reunion, FL; granddaughter, Emily, of Roscoe, IL; sisters, Patricia Schlick, Margaret Gulleff, Linda (Doug) Soule, and Nancy James; brother, Michael (Claudia) Brown. He is predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Jane Brown; brothers, Allan and Leland; son, Frederick Timothy; and his beloved wife, Cosette. Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19 concerns. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
