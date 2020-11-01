BROWN, James A.



James A. Brown, 91, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in the comfort of his home.



He was born April 23, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, to Gladys Harper and James Brown.



James worked 27 years for the Springfield Animal Hospital and 10 years at the Springfield Sherriff's department, from which he retired.



He is survived by his wife of 70 beautiful years, Myrna Brown and children Debra (Robert) Wright of Dayton, Ohio, Kevin (Sharon) Brown of Cincinnati, Ohio, Keith (Danita) Brown of Dayton, Ohio and Desiree Enoch of Columbus, Ohio; his sister Sandra Bass and a number of nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful grandfather and great-grandfather to many



children.



James was preceded in death by his parents, brother William Brown, sister Betty Walker, and two children Vicky Townsel and James L. Brown.



We loved and cherished our time with him. Our family will miss him but will continue to do good and work hard, just like he did.



Roman's 8:28 "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called



according to his purpose" KJV



Graveside service will be held at 11:00am Monday, November 2, 2020, at Rose Hill Burial Park, 4781 S. Charleston Clifton Rd., Springfield, Ohio, With Pastor Carl Ruby officiating. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be



required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.



