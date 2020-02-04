Home

Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of the Resurrection
New Albany, OH
James BRUNDRETT Obituary
BRUNDRETT, James Cronin "Jim" 72, was called home to the Lord our Father on January 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Virginia (McNatt) Brundrett and father, Robert Hart Brundrett. He is survived by his wife, Lynda Brundrett; his son Christopher (Lisa) Brundrett and their children Benjamin, Samantha, Jonathan Gordon and Cameron Gordon; his son James (Karen) Brundrett and their children Mia, Emerson and Mae; his daughter, Emily (James) Gibbons and their children Charlotte and Scarlett; his stepmother Juanita Brundrett; eight siblings, and 14 nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call during visitation at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna, Ohio from 4-7PM on Monday, February 3, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 4th at 11AM at The Church of the Resurrection, New Albany Ohio, with Father Denis Kigozi officiating. A private interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, February 5th. To read a complete obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020
