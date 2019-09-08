|
BRUNER, James P. A retired Armco research metallurgist, and local volunteer, died on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant, where he had resided for several years with his wife Lola, who survives him. A native of Lansing, Michigan, he retired from Armco in 1990 after 40 years in their Research Laboratory. He was involved in development of heavy section products, including railroad wheels, plates and grinding media. He represented Armco on several technical committees including the AISI Railroad Products Committee and the ASME Pressure Vessel Research Committee. He was a graduate of Michigan State University with a BS in Metallurgical Engineering, and had several post-graduate credits. For many years he had been active in Middletown's First Presbyterian Church, serving as Church School Superintendent, Chairman of the Christian Education Committee, Ruling Elder, and Trustee. After retirement, Mr. Bruner was very actively involved as an Atrium Hospital volunteer, serving in a variety of assignments with over 33,000 hours total time. He was also active at Mt. Pleasant, as Board Chair, Board member, Chairman of the annual auction, and in other capacities. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the European Occupation Forces immediately following World War II. Born December 3, 1927, he was the son of the late Charles and May Bruner. Besides his wife, Lola, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Anne and John Campbell of Summerville, SC; a son, Mark, in Denver, CO; a daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Robert Morris of Middletown; and a son, David Bruner of Bel Air, MD. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Peter Campbell, Justin Campbell, JT Bruner and Sarah Bruner. Memorial Service will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, with Reverend Michael Isaacs officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:00 - 11:00 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044 - OR - the Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant Life Care Fund, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, Ohio 45050 - OR - to a . Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 8, 2019