James BURKE

BURKE, James T. Age 70 of Fairfield passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 24, 1949, the son of Paul and Judy (Cornett) Burke. On April 22, 1977, in St. Stephen Church he married Madonna L. Alford. Survivors include his wife, Madonna; three siblings, Beverly (Scott) Mitchell, Richard (Pam) Burke, and Shelly (Kevin) Donovan; brother-in-law, Leslie Alford; sister-in-law, Jeanice (Dr. James) Hill. Prayers will be offered at 10:00am Tuesday, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00am Tuesday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
