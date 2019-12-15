|
|
BUSHU, James L. "Jim" 77, of Miramar Beach, Florida and formerly of Springfield, passed away in his home, with his family by his side on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 16, 1942, the son of the late Herbert and Loretta (Menkhaus) Bushu. Jim was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and retired from Kelsey Hayes SPECO Division in 1994 following 31 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda L. (McClintick) Bushu; children, Lori (Al) Fulk of Springfield; Brent (Beth) Bushu of Denver, North Carolina and Jeff (Dawn) Bushu of Springfield; grandchildren, Patrick and Nick McCaughey, Samantha and Michael Bushu, and Zach (Britny) Bushu; great grandson, Kasen Bushu; brother, Herb (Doris) Bushu; sisters, Nancy (Phil) Lawson and Cheryl (Charlie) Bush; several nieces and nephews; three step grandchildren; and six step great grandchildren. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to designated to Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN. 55905. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 15, 2019