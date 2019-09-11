|
CALLOWAY, Sr., James Age 87 departed this life September 5, 2019. A native of Auburn, AL. Preceded in death by his parents, his brother, one granddaughter. A retiree of Montgomery County. Survived by his loving wife Mattie, daughters: Angela Gant, Katherann Southerland, son James, Jr. (Sue), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 A.M. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 10 A.M. Interment, Shiloh Park Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019