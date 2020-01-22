Home

CAMERON, James Robert Age 56 of Ross, OH passed away on January 18, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Cameron; his fianc?, Melissa Olson; two daughters, Lynnette and Amy Cameron; two sisters, Sylvia and Tina Cameron. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 PM. Condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 22, 2020
