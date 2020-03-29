|
|
CAMERON, James Age 75, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease on Sunday March 22, 2020. He was born March 20, 1945, son of Charles and Mary Ann Cameron. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and dear sister, Donna (Ken) Thacker. He is survived by his brother Gary (Becky) Cameron of Michigan. Jim was a loving husband to wife Linda (nee Myers) Cameron for 54 wonderful years. He adored his sons Mike of Oxford and Andy of St. Louis along with their wives, Rhonda and Jessica. He cherished his beloved grandchildren Brennan of Oxford; Abbie, Alex and Ben of St Louis and his nephews and nieces; Casey, Kenny and Megan; Travis, Lindsey and Whitney. Jim proudly served in the Army National Guard. He was a prominent business owner of Cameron Office Supply for over 30 years. Jim and his brother, Gary, successfully served the Oxford and Hamilton areas. Jim loved being with his grandchildren and family. He was an avid supporter and fan of all hockey. He also enjoyed a lifetime of boating and spending time in Florida with his dear Canadian friends, Chris and Judy. He was full of wisdom and love. He brought smiles and laughter wherever he went. He will be greatly missed by many. Memorials may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida, 33131, www.parkinson.org. Unfortunately, no services can be held at this time. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2020