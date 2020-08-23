1/1
James CAMERON
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMERON, James "Joe" Age 81, of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born on April 23, 1939, in Hamilton, the son of the late Ernest and Silva "Tee" (Whittington) Cameron. James was a proud U.S. Army veteran, had retired from Champion Papers as a Drum Operator, and was an avid bowler and softball player on local church leagues. He married his wife of over 56 years, Rita Sturm, on April 25, 1964, in Hamilton. James is survived by his wife, Rita Cameron; son, James (Tonia) Cameron; and granddaughters, Jordan and Katlyn Cameron and Alicia and Adrianna "Adri" Heiser. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melissa Cameron; and siblings, William, Connie, Jerry, and Charlotte Cameron. A Graveside Service will be held at 11am on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, with Becky Conning officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Joe's name to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Road, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
5138949919
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved