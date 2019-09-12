Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Campbell


1927 - 2019
James Campbell Obituary
CAMPBELL, Jr., James Age 92 of Riverside, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born July 24, 1927 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late James and Mattie Campbell. Junior served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from Chrysler Corporation. He was a long-time member and Deacon of the Spoken Word Tabernacle in St. Paris, OH. Junior cherished his family and enjoyed serving his Lord, hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 12 siblings; his son, Rick Campbell; and daughter-in-law, Tonya Campbell. Junior will be missed by his loving wife of 66 years, Ruth; sons, James "Mick" (Ellen) Campbell, Bill Campbell; daughter, Janell Harold ("Cowboy" Rick); daughter-in-law, Connie Campbell; grandchildren, Mike, Dewayne, Melissa, Alex, Crystal, Mechelle, Heather, Tiffany; Derik and Amber Harold; many great grandchildren; brother, Charles (Lorraine) Campbell; extended family members including Toni Campbell and Randy Harold. Family will receive friends Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH. Burial Woodland Cemetery. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Junior or a condolence to his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019
