Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Charles Church
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Charles Church
James CARR


1928 - 2019
James CARR Obituary
CARR, James Edward Age 91, passed away peacefully at home on December 15, 2019. He was born August 21, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio. James was preceded in death by his parents, Clemence and Anna Carr, brother, Ronald, sisters, Lois Pfander, and Sandra Nuss, daughters Colleen Carr Thompson and Bridgett Carr, a granddaughter Nicole Cochran. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, married 69 years. He is also survived by his daughters; Victoria Carr (Arnold Meyers), Sherri (Kirk) Kremer, and Debra (Tim) Lovett, grandchildren; Michael Patrick, Jessica Poling, Zachary Carr, Tricia Wilbanks, Craig Cochran, Cristahl Hamester, Timmy Lovett, Michael, Luke, and Jake Rykoskey, and 9 great-grandchildren. James was a 1946 graduate of Chaminade High School and continued his education at the University of Dayton. He retired from Norwood Tool & Die as an Engineer. He was an avid fisherman, loved playing bridge and golf, not to mention he was a fabulous dancer! He was a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and a member of the Milton Club. He was the most compassionate, hardworking, generous, loving man with a great sense of humor and will be missed by family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 9:30-10:30am at St. Charles Church with a mass to follow at 10:30am. Internment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019
