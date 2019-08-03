|
CARROLL, James H. "Jim" Age 76, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at , where he had been a patient for one day. He was born April 25, 1943 in Lexington, Kentucky and lived in Middletown since 1966. He served in the U.S. Navy for two years during the Vietnam War. Jim was employed in Maintenance and as a Boiler Room Engineer for Middletown Paper Board for 33 years, and then as a Stationary Steam Engineer for Emery Oleochemicals LLC, for 8 years retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Stratford Heights Church of God and a former member of Laynecrest Bowling Leagues. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, fishing and was an avid photographer. Preceding him in death were his parents, David B. and Mary Elizabeth (Clark) Carroll; his wife, Deonna Kay Carroll in 1999; Jim's fianc?e, Flora Arnold in 2017; and one brother, Roy Gene Carroll in 2017. He is survived by eight children, Sherry (Ronnie) Vanderpool, Angela Gregg, James David Carroll, Katherine Brenneman, Carolyn (Greg) Stephens, Angie (Matt) Adkins, Loretta Puls, and Darrell (Gwen) Taylor; 14 grandchildren, Timmy, Tiffany, Josh, Brittany, Zach, Nick, Kayla, Kaitlin, Izaiah, Abby, Justin, Kevin, Tony and Stephen; seven great grandchildren; one brother, David "Pete" (Carolyn) Carroll; sister-in-law, Ann Carroll; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown followed by services at 12:00 noon with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Interment will be at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to , 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Franklin, Ohio 45005 or to Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 3, 2019