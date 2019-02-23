|
CARSON, James G. 72, of Springfield passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Soin Medical Center. He was born January 9, 1947 in Hazel Green, KY the son of Theodore and Maudie (Taulbee) Carson. James graduated from Greenview High School in Jamestown, OH, served in the United States Army and retired from Morris Bean Co. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara Moore; two daughters Angel and Alisha Carson of Springfield; a sister Phyllis Jones of Moraine, OH; two grandsons Daniel and Austin Howard; stepson Jerry Moore, and lifelong friend Lannie Domanek. He is preceded in death by two brothers Charlie and Moe Carson. Visitation will be Monday from 1 2 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. The service to honor James's life will be Monday at 2:00 PM. in the Memorial Home with burial in Vale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 23, 2019