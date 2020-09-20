1/1
James CHAPMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHAPMAN, James E. "Chappy" James E. "Chappy" Chapman, 85, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1935, in Springfield, the son of the late Marian and Thelma (Wiles) Chapman. Chappy graduated from Springfield High School class of 1954. Following high school, he served our country in the United States Army as a Corporal. Jim continued to serve the community as a Springfield Firefighter from 1961 until retiring as a Lieutenant in 1989. Throughout his life he also worked for Navistar, Remington Steel, Chapman's Masonry and Littleton & Rue. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Catie Chapman, two sons: Michael (Deb) Chapman and Scott (Sarah) Fast; daughter, Michele (Brad) Carter, three step-sons: Paul Kencheff, Chris Kencheff, and Scott Osterle; five grandchildren: Kylee, Sarah, Aidan, Ava, and Triffon; two sisters: Ann Chapman and Sue (Steve) Butcher; numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends, Tom Zeller and Richard MacLean. He was also preceded by his son, James Gregory, and brother, Richard Chapman. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd. Springfield and live-streamed through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit from 10-11:00 am prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice. For online expressions of sympathy, his memorial video and live- streaming visit www.littletonandrue.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved