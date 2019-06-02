|
|
CHAPPELL, James Levi 47 of Fairfield Township passed away, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 14, 1971 in Quantico, VA, the son of Isadore and Leota (Schmidt) Chappell. James served with the Kansas Air National Guard. He has been employed with AK Steel since 1995. James is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Haley and Zoey Chappell; sisters, Dawn and Lina; and the mother of his children, Mikki Chappell. A Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Journal-News on June 2, 2019