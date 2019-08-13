Home

James CHASTEEN

James CHASTEEN Obituary
CHASTEEN, James Kenneth "Jim" Age 86, passed away August 10, 2019 in Hamilton, Ohio. He was born to the late James and Lula Chasteen on October 18, 1932 in West Middletown, Ohio. Jim was raised in Oxford, Ohio and graduated from Stewart High School in 1950. He was a veteran in the United States Air Force as a radio operator, serving in the Korean War. Jim later went onto retire from Firestone as a Commercial District Manager of 11 states. He was an avid race fan and enjoyed spending time at the race track. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Doris Jean Chasteen; nieces Sherry (Bill) Weaver and Denise (Mike) Wyckoff. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Chasteen. A visitation will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 1pm-2pm with a funeral service to follow at 2pm. Burial to take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 13, 2019
