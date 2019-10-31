|
|
CHRISTIE, James David Age 81 of Centerville, Ohio passed away Saturday October 26, 2019 at . He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Jimmie. Jim was a loving husband of 41 years. Survived by his wife Sandra Winfield (Boesenberg) Christie; twin sister, Julia Deanne Thompson (Don), a brother Greg Christie; sons, Steve Christie (Renee) and Randy Winfield (Judy); daughters, Terri Law and Vicki Mott (Norb); grandchildren, Andrew, Erin (Adam), Jennifer (Kevin), Claire (Jared), Brian, Franklin, Nolan, Mitchell, Mandi (Tom), Mattie, Autumn; great grandchildren, Lennon, Marley, Page, Jackson, Will, Mary, Lydia, and Ainsley. He was born in Muncie, IN and moved to Ohio in 1943. Graduated from Chaminade High School. He was an accomplished Trumpet player with Bob Gray, Ron Meyer and Hal Morris Orchestras. He also played with The Kenley Players, Frank Sinatra, Lou Rawls, and toured with Jesus Christ Superstar. Jim enjoyed Travel, Photography, Golf, and Dining out with friends but most of all enjoyed his time with family. Friends may call from 4-6 pm Saturday November 2, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd with a service beginning at 5pm. Terri Law officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Jude's Research Hospital or . On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019