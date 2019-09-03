|
CHURCH, James L. Age 86, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Jim was born August 25, 1933 to the late Nellie and Richard Church, Sr. He graduated Miamisburg High School, Class of 1951. After graduation he joined the United States Navy and was assigned to the Great Lakes Naval Center for boot camp, after which he entered Communications Technician School, Bainbridge Island, Washington for training as a Morse code operator. After Bainbridge he was stationed at Kumasi, Japan for a two year assignment during the Korean Conflict. Following Japan, Jim was assigned to Washington, DC for the remaining two years of his four-year enlistment; he was discharged February 24, 1956 with the rank of 3rd class petty officer. Jim returned to his Miamisburg home where he joined his family's business, Church's Flower Shop. He married Deloris Miller July 19, 1968. Jim became interested in the Masonic Order and joined Minerva Lodge, Trinity Chapter, Adoniram Council and Valley Commandery, where, within each body, he achieved the office of Presiding Officer. Jim earned the York Cross of Honor as a result of presiding over all four bodies. Jim joined the Valley of Dayton Scottish Rite, participating in many of the degrees, for which he was awarded the Meritorious Service Award. He was a member of Antioch Shrine and past president of the Past Masters Unit. He was a member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 165, and the Miamisburg Historical Society. Upon his parents' retirement from the family business in 1972, Jim joined his brother, Dick, as co-owner of Church's Flower Shop, until they sold the business in 1985. In "retirement" Jim worked for the Miamisburg City School District and, for thirteen years, volunteered at Sycamore Hospital. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. He is survived by his brother Dick and his wife Judi. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5-7 pm at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg with Masonic Services at 7 p.m. The Scottish Rite Ring ceremony will be presented at 10 AM Thursday, September 5, 2019, immediately followed by funeral services conducted by Rev. Michael Hout. Jim will receive full military honors at his burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019