Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church
6506 Gillen Lane
Miamisburg, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church
6506 Gillen Lane
Miamisburg, OH
CLOUD, James Baxter Age 88, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center, Kettering. He was born in Dizney, Kentucky on February 14, 1930 the son of Jess & Dulcie (Jones) Cloud. He retired from General Motors in 1997 after 43 years. He was a member of the Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Miamisburg. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy (Chambers) Cloud; children Carolyn (Tony) Maxwell and Tim (Amy) Cloud; grandchildren David (Missy) Owen, Chris Maxwell, Shawn (Elosia) Maxwell, Carrie (Rob) Hauck and Stacy Cloud; great grandchildren Max Hauck, Avery Maxwell, Tyler Maxwell, Drake Owen and Isabella Owen; brothers Al (Ann) Cloud, Reggie (Dana) Cloud and Ralph (Shelia) Cloud; sister Phyllis Gilliam; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jerry, Russell and Sonny Cloud and sisters Edna Richey and Lois Cloud. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 10:00 am 12:00 pm at the Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 6506 Gillen Lane, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 12:00 pm at the church with Pastors Troy Lowe and Donald Bateman officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in James' memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019
