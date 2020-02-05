|
COAKLEY, James Dennis Age 91 of Oxford. Ohio, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 18, 1928, the son of Minor and Helen (Richter) Coakley. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School. In January of 1952 he entered the U.S. Air Force. After basic training in San Antonio, Texas he was assigned to Shephard A.F. Base in Wichita Falls, Texas where he was instructed in the repair of aircraft instruments. During his 4 years of service he received further training at Chanute A.F.B. in Peoria, Illinois before applying his training at A.F.B. at Randolph A.F.B. in San Antonio, Texas and finally at Luke A.F.B. in Glendale, Arizonia. Upon his discharge in December of 1955 he returned to Hamilton and Fisher Body from which he'd taken a leave of absence to join the Air Force during the Korean War. He and Doris Edwards were married August 26,1949 and shared 70 years together. Jim was a long-time member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Millville, Ohio. He was active in many ministries within the parish over the years. He is survived by his wife, Doris Edwards Coakley: six children, Jan (Glenn) Ponder, Lynne (Bill) Davis, Tina Rowe, Kevin Coakley, Dr. Amy (Dirk) Dugan and Susan (Randy) Campbell. Five grandchildren: Dale (Lyndsay) Ponder, Denis(Hannah) Ponder, Nichole Rowe, Dirk Dugan and Josh Dugan. Four great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Ponder and Landon Ponder children of Dale and Lyndsay, Jonah Ponder and Daniel Ponder children of Denis and Hannah Ponder. Preceding him in death were an infant son, Charles Coakley, his parents, Minor and Helen Coakley, sister, Jean McKenzie of Oceanside, California, sister, Betty Curtis and her husband, Bill Curtis of Arkansas and many beloved aunts, uncles and friends. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM to12:00 PM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 5, 2020