Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Patterson Park Church
Beavercreek, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Patterson Park Church
CONKELL, James Arnold "Jim" 58, of Dayton, passed away on April 28, 2019. He was born on Sept 12, 1960 to Paul & Anna Margaret (Buckner) Conkel in Dayton, OH. Jim served as a Fire Fighter/Paramedic for the city of Dayton for 25 years. Jim is survived by his mother, Margaret; ex-wife Jill; children, Eric (Bethany) Grace (Matthew), Samuel (Hannah), & Martha; 7 grandchildren; sisters Susan, Pauletta, & Denise, & many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10am at Patterson Park Church in Beavercreek. Memorial services will follow at 11am. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 2, 2019
