Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
James CONNAUGHTON


1946 - 2019
James CONNAUGHTON Obituary
CONNAUGHTON, James R. Age 73 of Hamilton passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 9, 1946, the son of William and Margaret (Cogan) Connaughton and was a 1964 graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School. Jim attended Xavier University and the American Institute of Banking. Mr. Connaughton served in the Ohio Army National Guard for six years. On July 20, 1968, in St. Ann Church he married Rebecca Kuhl. Jim worked as a branch office manager for 40 years for 1st National/1st Financial Bank. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, past treasurer for the Hamilton Fairfield Kiawani's for several years, and was Kiwanian of the year in 2000-2001. Survivors include his wife Becky; three children, Brian, Kelly, and Joe Connaughton; four grandchildren, Ryan, Kristin, Zoe, and Logan; two brothers, Mick and Mark Connaughton; a sister, Mary (Mark) Smith; mother-in-law, Dorothy Kuhl; sister-in-law, Dottie (Steve) Pater; brother-in-law, Bob (Judy) Kuhl; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Tom (Marilyn) and Bill (Sherry) Connaughton. Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00pm Thursday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kiwanis: P.O. Box 13082 Hamilton, OH 45013 or the Butler County Right to Life: 2550 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 14, 2019
