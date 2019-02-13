CONRAD, James "Jim" Age 88, of Trenton, OH, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Garden Manor. He was born in Jacksonburg, Ohio on June 10, 1930 to the late Harry and Elizabeth (Beatty) Conrad. Jim was owner and operator at Conrad's Garage in 1955 until he retired. He also was a bus driver and mechanic for Edgewood City Schools for 34 years. Jim was Mayor of Jacksonburg for several years and assistant Fire Chief. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He loved NASCAR and antique car shows. James will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Charlotte (Don) Pergram, and Janie (Herman) Whisman. James is survived by his wife of 65 years Lois Conrad; three daughters, Lisa (Dave) Flinn, Jill (Doug) Pyle, Julie (Todd) Coates; five grandchildren, Josh (Amy), Andy (Jada), Erica, Ryan, Todd; five great grandchildren, Devin, Kyle, Brady, Cassidy, Declan and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services are 12:00 pm Friday, February 15, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street Middletown, OH with Pastor Wes Souders officiating. Burial will be in Elk Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday prior to service from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jacksonburg United Methodist Church. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary