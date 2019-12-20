|
|
COOPER, James Tracy Born December 8,1937 in Piketon, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on December 16, 2019. Jim was the second child born to Violet (Anderson) Cooper and Floyd Cooper. Jim was a member of the Army National Guard-Ohio attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class. He retired from Navistar (International) Layout Inspection in 1996 after 33 years of service. Jim was a member of UAW Local 402 and served several terms as Union Steward. He enjoyed fishing, family and camping. Jim had the ability to build and repair anything. Jim "Uncle Tracy" was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Elaine (Vince) Cooper, daughter Ann (Art) Neu, son Steven Cooper, daughter Susan Cooper-Thorud, son G. Douglas Cooper, granddaughter Michaela L. Cooper and fianc? Ethan Rapp, grandson Alexander J. Thorud, granddaughter Rianna J. Thorud, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, including Russell Vince, Bonnie Freda Vince, Lilly Vince, Max Vince, Tom (Jackie) Pelfrey, Tracy Pelfrey, Terry (Christine) Pelfrey, Toby Pelfrey, Tawnya Pelfrey, Tangee (Rob) Pelfrey-Hepp, Tom (Tonya) Pelfrey, Trent Pelfrey, Amy Bowen and Brian (Jessica) Pelfrey. Jim was preceded in death by infant son James Allen Cooper, mother Violet (Anderson) Monteney, step father Robert Monteney, father Floyd Cooper, sister Betty Pelfrey, brother-in-law Willis Pelfrey, son-in-law Art Neu and great nephew Brandon Pelfrey. Family will receive friends 4-7 pm Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. A celebration of life gathering will be held from 12-2 pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Hilliard United Methodist Church, 5445 Scioto Darby Rd., Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 20, 2019