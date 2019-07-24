Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
James Cornett
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
James Cornett


1935 - 2019
James Cornett Obituary
CORNETT, James C. 84, of Northridge, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born in Greenridge, Kentucky on June 13, 1935 to Sam & Clora (Gross) Cornett. Jim worked in the mines in Kentucky and later worked and retired from ADC with over 20 years of service. He attended the Northridge United Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Evelyn; brothers, Kenneth, Lannie & Enos. Survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Ella Faye Cornett; daughters, Vicki Gillman & Karen Fishbaugh (Tim); son, James "Satch" Cornett, Jr. (Regina); grandchildren, Jessica Mayes (Tom), Jason Cornett (Stacy), Alexis Cornett, Amanda Cornett, Joshua Cornett, Sara Gillman & Heather Colyer (Logan); great grandchildren, Lorelei, Henry, Adeline & Frederick. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 24, 2019
