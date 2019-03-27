COUCH, James H.L. Age 75 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at in Blue Ash. He was born on March 6, 1944 in Cincinnati, the son of the late William and Mallie Couch. On September 6, 1968 in Hamilton, James married his wife Marcella (Petitt) Couch, who preceded him in death. James served in the US Army during Vietnam and was a Journeyman Carpenter with Fisher Body for 27 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the VFW, Moose Lodge, Eagles, Coon Hunter's Club, Ohio Gun Collector's Association, Butler County Sportsmen Club, Middletown Sportsmen Club, and was also a Shriner and a Mason. James is survived by his children, James M. (Becky) Couch, Lorinda Couch, and Tony (Lora) Couch; grandchildren, Conner, Sidney, Bryce, Garrett, and Kenny; brother, Michael Couch; brother-in-law, James Smith; sister-in-law, Carrie Couch; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, William Couch; sister, Lynda Smith; and sister-in-law, Karen Couch. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 11am until 2pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Services will begin at 2pm on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Valerie McCann officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in James' name to either or Shriner's Burns Institute. Condolences may be left for the family at www.webb-noonan.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary