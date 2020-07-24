CRAFT, Jr., James "Jim" Dixon James "Jim" Dixon Craft, Jr., of Hurricane, WV, passed away on July 12, 2020, after a long illness. James was born on January 15, 1943, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Jim and Callie (Bowling) Craft. Jim graduated from Lakota High School before joining the Army in 1960. Upon returning from the Army he earned a Bachelors of Applied Science Degree in Pulp and Paper Engineering from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He had a successful 30-year career in the papermill industry. Jim married the love of his life, Brenda Witt in 1966. They began their family in Erie, PA, and then moved to Lock Haven, PA, where they continued to raise their children. They moved to West Virginia seven years ago to continue their retirement. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, boating, and exploring. He also loved music, especially bluegrass. He enjoyed sitting around a campfire singing, playing, and telling stories. Above all, Jim was a family man through and through. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with a fierce passion. He is survived by his wife and children, Antoinette Border (John) of Frederick, MD, Jamie Wendel (Andy) of Hurricane, WV, James D. Craft III (Michelle) of Douglassville, PA, David Craft (Michelle) of Danville, PA, and Stephen Craft (Jennie) of Renovo, PA. He also leaves grandchildren (who called him Pappy), Stephanie, Patricia, Christine, Michelle, AJ, Nathan, Daniel, Isaac, James IV, Julia, Joanna, Isaiah, Thomas, SJ, Aurora, and soon to be born Bjorn. In addition to his grandchildren, he leaves his great-grandchildren, Chance, Callie, Cheyann, Caleb, Xavier, Sebastian, Ella, Jaxson, and Arabella. Oh, how the "Green Grass" has grown around Jim's roots. Once retired, Jim was active traveling and spending time visiting his children and grandchildren. He loved attending the Craft family reunion in Manchester, Kentucky, and the old homestead that was there. He tried to learn as much as he could about the family history and shared that knowledge with his family. Jim was an amazing man full of love who loved to laugh. He was generous to a fault. In the spirit of his generosity he donated his body for medical research to Marshall University in WV. He is predeceased by his parents; his in-laws, Martha and Herman Witt; his brother, Lonnie Fry; sisters, Lona, Pete and Mary Lana; as well as his beloved fur grandbabies, HW, McGraw and many others. Upon Jim's wishes there will be no services. The family asks you to consider donating to either your local Hospice or VA in his name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store