James CRAWFORD Obituary
CRAWFORD, James 63, formerly of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away in Savanna, Georgia, Thursday, April 26, 2019. He was born December 8, 1955 in Luton Bedfordshire, England the son of Jimmie & June Crawford. He is survived by his mother, June; two brothers, Stephen (Bridgett) Crawford, & Randy Crawford; a nephew, Aaron Crawford, a niece, Tiffany Cobb; his wife, Valerie Edgemon and his extended family in Ohio, Texas & England, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmie Crawford. He retired after 38 years as an International Trader in fertilizer business, graduated from Tecumseh H.S., Wittenberg University and Thunderbird School of Global Management. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations. Hospice of Savannah, Wittenberg University or the . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019
