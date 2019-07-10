Home

Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 833-0600
CREECH, James L. 91, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away on July 3, 2019. Born August 7, 1927 in McRoberts, KY to Claude and Viola Creech, Jim moved to Punta Gorda from Middletown in 1977. Jim will be greatly missed by his wife of 46 years, Mary Ann; two sons, Martin and James Creech of Arlington, TX; and stepson, Thomas Boxwell of Middletown. Jim's memorial services will be held at a later date. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in Journal-News on July 10, 2019
