Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
CRUTCHER, James H. Age 77 passed away Thursday September 26, 2019. He was born May 4, 1942 in Rock Castle County, KY to the late Charles and Nettie (nee Hurley) Crutcher. In Montgomery, OH February 13, 1999 he married Jacquelyn Meyer. Jim is survived by his wife Jacquelyn; children Teresa (Steve) Hampton, Jody (Lori) Meyer, Thomas Meyer, Pamela Meyer; grandchildren Dylan, Brittany H., Chealse, Hayley, Brittany M., Kristen, Ethan, Brooklyn, Tiara; great grandchildren Caiden, Isaiah, Maislyn, Madelyn, Joshua, Jr., and Braxton; siblings Helen (David) Johnson, Ray (Pamela) Crutcher and was also survived by many other family and friends. He was also preceded in death by a brother Bill Crutcher. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12NOON with Reverend Jim Anderson officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 29, 2019
