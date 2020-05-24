Home

Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
JAMES CURRIN Obituary
CURRIN, James A. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Judy (nee Lang) Currin. Cherished father of James "Rex" (Therese) Currin, Susan Currin, Steve (Janet) Currin, Patsy (Joe) Rehe, Mary (Tim) Egan, Jane (Mark) Utrevis, Teresa (Tod) Cracas, Annie Currin (deceased), Amy (Dana Holt) Currin, and Joseph Currin (deceased) (Callie). Proud grandfather of 28 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Jerry (Joyce) Currin, Tim (Betty) Currin, and the late John Patrick Currin and Tom Currin. Brother-in-law of Terry Lang and the late Tony Lang. Numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends. Passed away May 18, 2020 at the age of 90. 1948 Graduate of Elder High School and a 1953 Graduate of the University of Dayton, where he was a standout football player. He was inducted in the U.D. Athletic Hall of Fame in 1973 and remained a lifelong Flyers fan. Jim played professional football for the Baltimore Colts until he was drafted by the U.S. Army. He then went on to a long and successful career in life insurance, retiring in 1996 as the President of the Cincinnati Life Insurance Company. An avid golfer, fisherman and handball player. He loved nothing more than sitting with family and friends telling entertaining stories. Jim will be truly missed. Friends will be received Tuesday, May 26 from 9-11 AM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland. Private family mass at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joe Currin Memorial Scholarship Fund at Moeller High School or to . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020
