|
|
DAVIES, Jr., James S. "Jim" 71, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late James and Evelyn (Kiefer) Davies, Sr. Jim was a huge sports fan; rooting for his Kentucky Wildcats and UD Flyers, and coached basketball. He also enjoyed racing hydroplanes and was a longtime member of Dayton RC Boat Club. Jim married his wife of 48 years, Ann Marie (Robotyn), February 6, 1971 at the former St. Stephen's in Old North Dayton. He is also survived by his son, Matthew Davies; daughter, Theresa (Dustin) McGlothen; brother, Ronald (Connie) Davies; grandchildren, Aaron and Andrew McGlothen; along with nieces, nephews, cherished relatives and friends. Visitation will be 4-7 P.M., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at MORRIS-SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1771 E. Dorothy Ln, Kettering, OH 45429. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 13th, at ASCENSION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2025 Woodman Dr., in Kettering, with Rev. Ed Pratt as celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. Memorial contributions to honor Jim are suggested to V Foundation for Cancer Research, www.v.org; Ascension Catholic Church, www.ascensionkettering.org; or , www.hospiceofdayton.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morris-sons.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019