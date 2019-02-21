Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Deaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Deaton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Deaton Obituary
DEATON, James Edward Age 81 of Middletown, passed away Monday evening, February 18, 2019 at the Garden Manor Extended Care Center. He was born August 3, 1937 in Breathitt County, Kentucky, the son of Lee and Stella Myrtle (Crase) Deaton. He is survived by his sisters, Annie Sue Nipper, Ruth Ann (Warren) Shields; and a brother, Gene (Dee) Deaton. James was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Helen Wells; and a brother, Claude Deaton. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of service Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.