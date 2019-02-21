|
DEATON, James Edward Age 81 of Middletown, passed away Monday evening, February 18, 2019 at the Garden Manor Extended Care Center. He was born August 3, 1937 in Breathitt County, Kentucky, the son of Lee and Stella Myrtle (Crase) Deaton. He is survived by his sisters, Annie Sue Nipper, Ruth Ann (Warren) Shields; and a brother, Gene (Dee) Deaton. James was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Helen Wells; and a brother, Claude Deaton. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of service Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 21, 2019