DEVLIN, James Michael "Mike" 68, of Cicero, IN passed away peacefully at home on Sunday February 24, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with melanoma. Visitation will be held on Monday March 11, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W Jackson St, Cicero, IN 46034. Mass of Christian burial is scheduled for Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 12pm, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 410 Pearl St, Cicero, IN 46034. Interment of Ashes will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH at a later date. Mike was born on November 16, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio, son of Frances A. (Brennan) and James A. Devlin. He attended Holy Angels Grade School in Dayton, OH (Class of 1965) and Archbishop Alter High School in Kettering, OH (Class of 1969). Mike received a BA in Political Science from Loyola University, Los Angeles, CA (1975); in conjunction with his overseas studies at the University of London Mike received his Master's in International Relations from the US International University (1989); lastly, Mike earned his Certificate in Business Administration, UC Berkeley, Berkeley, CA (1999). Mike married Mary Sue Eisbach on August 13, 1994. Mike retired from Caterpillar Financial Services December 2016. Mike loved his wife, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces & nephews. Mike also loved his "Dayton Posse," traveling, deep sea fishing, playing golf, watching and attending college basketball & football games, road trips, telling stories, a good meal, reading, AND he never met a weed that he couldn't pull. He was an Iowa Hawkeye basketball fan because of his grand-nephew Cordell, and he was a soon to be Hoosier football fan because of his grand-nephew Beau. Mike is survived by his wife, his "son" (nephew) Rob Slonaker (Shannon) of Ft Pierce, FL, a sister-in-law Kathy A. Eisbach of Cicero, IN, brothers-in-law Steven J. Eisbach (Johanna) of Sacramento, CA, and David G. Pemsl of Dubuque, IA, his nieces Teresa, Anne, Heidy, Katy, Greta, Phoebe, his nephews Kevin, Garrett, Todd, and his "grands" Cordell, Beau, Guinevere, Lilly, Garrett, Gabriella, Wyatt, Jack, Bella, Peter, Mara & Jack. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mary "Molly" H. Devlin. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to two of Mike's favorite charities: , 1140 W Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607; Southern Poverty Law Center, 403 Washington Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104. Mike's wife Mary would like to personally acknowledge her sister Kathy A. Eisbach, the cadre of family and friends too numerous to mention, Dr Devona Anderson & staff, Dr Brian Eddy & staff, Dr Mina Swofford & staff, the ER Doctors & staff at IU NORTH, the nursing staff at IU Methodist Neuro Critical Care Unit, the therapists at Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana, the staff and therapists at Neuro Rehabilitation Center, the Cicero Fire & Rescue and Police Dept, the Hospice nurses from Great Lakes Care...you all have my heartfelt gratitude for the professional, loving care you gave Mike. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019