DICKERSCHEID, James Lee Of Florence, Alabama went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1928 in Hamilton, Ohio. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1946, attended the University of Cincinnati and receiving a degree in Chemical Engineering. He was married to Janet Darleen Bauer of Hamilton, Ohio for 64 years. Jim worked with Champion Paper for the entirety of his career beginning in 1947 until his retirement August 1990. In 1969, his job brought his family to Florence, Alabama, where they would call home. He is survived his son Paul Bauer Dickerscheid (Sherry), daughter Ann Dickerscheid Zarzour (Peyton), eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary Louise Dickerscheid, and nephew Dwight Dickerscheid (Lynn). He is preceded in death by his wife Janet Darleen Dickerscheid and his brother Ralph Dickerschied. Funeral was held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Florence, Alabama on September 15. Graveside services will be held at 11am on Thursday September 19, 2019 at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or the YMCA Building Fund. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 15, 2019