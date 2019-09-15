Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 894-9919
Resources
More Obituaries for James DICKERSCHEID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James DICKERSCHEID

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James DICKERSCHEID Obituary
DICKERSCHEID, James Lee Of Florence, Alabama went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1928 in Hamilton, Ohio. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1946, attended the University of Cincinnati and receiving a degree in Chemical Engineering. He was married to Janet Darleen Bauer of Hamilton, Ohio for 64 years. Jim worked with Champion Paper for the entirety of his career beginning in 1947 until his retirement August 1990. In 1969, his job brought his family to Florence, Alabama, where they would call home. He is survived his son Paul Bauer Dickerscheid (Sherry), daughter Ann Dickerscheid Zarzour (Peyton), eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary Louise Dickerscheid, and nephew Dwight Dickerscheid (Lynn). He is preceded in death by his wife Janet Darleen Dickerscheid and his brother Ralph Dickerschied. Funeral was held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Florence, Alabama on September 15. Graveside services will be held at 11am on Thursday September 19, 2019 at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or the YMCA Building Fund. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now