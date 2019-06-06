|
DINGELDEIN, James R. 76, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home in Springfield, Ohio. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Patricia (Hannah) Dingeldein; daughter, Dawn Skeans and her husband Johnny Skeans of Jacksboro, TN; sister, Cindy Parks of Springfield, Ohio; niece, Robin Caudill of Springfield, Ohio; three grandsons; 4 great-grandsons; great-nieces and great-nephews. Services will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the St. Bernard Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the and/or the Humane Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 6, 2019