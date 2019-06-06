Home

James Dingeldein Obituary
DINGELDEIN, James R. 76, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home in Springfield, Ohio. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Patricia (Hannah) Dingeldein; daughter, Dawn Skeans and her husband Johnny Skeans of Jacksboro, TN; sister, Cindy Parks of Springfield, Ohio; niece, Robin Caudill of Springfield, Ohio; three grandsons; 4 great-grandsons; great-nieces and great-nephews. Services will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the St. Bernard Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the and/or the Humane Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 6, 2019
