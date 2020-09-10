1/1
James DINNEN Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DINNEN, Jr., James Elwood "Woody" Age 76, of Springfield, passed away at home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1944, to James Sr. and Gladys Dinnen (Siebert) in Springfield, OH. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, James Elwood Dinnen III and sister, Lora Lee Dinnen. He leaves behind his loving daughters, Jennifer Milledge, Nichole Hunter (Joe), and step-daughter, Tonya VanNoy (Dale); grandchildren, Austin Milledge, Jordan Milledge, Alexis Hunter, Kaigan Spence, and Masyn VanNoy, and the mother of his children, Judy "Darlene" Dinnen (Whetstone). Woody proudly served in the United States Army and was an active member of the Union Club, Machinist Club, The Eagles, and The Buckeye Lodge. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. Woody's funeral will follow on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:00 am. He will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved