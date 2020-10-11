1/1
James DONAHUE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONAHUE, James Courtney "Jim" Jim lost his battle with leukemia on Wednesday 9/30/20 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, and resided most of his life in Lafayette, Colorado. Jim is survived by his wife (Linda Cogswell), daughters; Stacy and Courtney (Joe) Maricic, grandchildren; Taylor, Michael, Kayleigh and Abigail, stepson Ben (Jordan) Cogswell, nephew Erich (Rachel) Weeks who was like a son, ex-wife Shirley, brothers; Joe (Luann), Dan (Jerilyn), sisters; Patty Jennings, Killy (Ron) Brown, Mary (Tony) Pavelka, Connie Rohrer with fiancé Jeff Walters. He will also be dearly missed by many nieces & nephews as well as amazing lifelong friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents (Chuck and Pat), brother Pete, brother-in-law Mike Rohrer and nephew Michael Rohrer. Jim left us the same way he lived his life, on his terms. He will live on in our hearts forever and we will never forget his infectious laugh. In lieu of flowers, donations can be me to the American Cancer Society to help others with their cancer battles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved