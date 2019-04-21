KIRKPATRICK, James Donald WWII veteran James Donald Kirkpatrick, age 100, passed away on April 12, 2019, at the Springfield Masonic Community, Springfield, Ohio, after a long and happy life. He has lived the last three years in the Enon/Springfield area. James was born in Woodlawn, Pennsylvania, on February 28, 1919, to the late Harry B. Kirkpatrick and Edith M. (Harper) Kirkpatrick, of Zanesville, Ohio. In addition to his parents James was predeceased by his sister Leona Kirkpatrick and his wife Doris of 55 years, in 2000. James was raised in Canton, Ohio, graduating from McKinley High School in 1937 and worked for the Republic Steel Corporation in Canton. On October 2, 1942, he enlisted in the Army Air Force. He was a B-17F tail gunner assigned to the 416th Bomb Squadron with the 99th Bomb Group stationed in North Africa and Italy where he flew 50 missions before returning Stateside to marry Doris Kirkbride on April 30, 1944. Following the war he returned to the Republic Steel Corporation retiring on August 30, 1982. Over the years James served on Canton's Auxiliary Police Force, belonged to the ODD FELLOW's lodge, was a 32nd Degree Mason with the William McKinley Lodge No. 413, F.& A. M., and the Tadmor Shrine. James was active in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as an assistant scoutmaster and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. James is survived by his daughter Nancy (Robert) Potts, of Enon, Ohio, son Dennis (Nancy) Kirkpatrick, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and daughter Maureen (Dan) Shinton, of Waynesburg, Ohio. He is also survived by grandchildren, Rob (Marla) Potts, Amy Farrell, Shara (Peter) Appenzeller, Brie (Lance) Dolezal, Bryan (Jennifer) Jacobsen, and Michael Shinton as well as 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There will be a private funeral at the convenience of the family. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting James' family with his final wishes. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary