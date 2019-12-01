|
DRERUP, James N. "Jim" Age 87, of Huber Heights, born in Dayton, Ohio on January 11, 1932 to Joseph Drerup and Eugenie Berger Drerup. Jim graduated from Chaminade High School in 1950 and entered the U.S. Army in 1952 where he trained Airmen on the maintenance of helicopter engines. Separating from the service with an honorable discharge at the rank of Corporal, Jim then attended the Northrop Institute of Technology in California to further his education in aircraft mechanics. After completing his training, Jim started work at Trans World Airlines. He had a long and prestigious career lasting 34 years. After his retirement in 1991, he volunteered over 16,000 hours at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. Jim was honored as the Volunteer of the Year in 2001 and received Congressional Recognition and the Presidents Call to Service Award in 2002. He was a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Jim's most important achievement of his life was marrying his soulmate of 62 years, Patricia Bauer in 1957. Together they had four loving children; Ann Davis (Tim), Steve Drerup, Kathy Allen, and Paul Drerup (Melanie). Jim is also survived by his 6 grandchildren, Faith (James), Steven (Loretta), Amanda (Matthew), Sarah, Shelby and Kristen; 1 great grandson, Quentin; brother, John (Pauline); other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters and a brother, Mary Ann Drerup SND, Charles Drerup and Ruth Sheridan. Jim will forever be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, wisdom, respect, and integrity. He had a beautiful journey and he will never be forgotten. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Thursday, December 5th from 5-7 PM. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to National Museum of the United States Air Force C/O Air Force Museum Foundation, P.O. Box 1903,1100 Spaatz Street, WPAFB, OH 45433 or St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424 in Jim's memory. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists at Miami Valley Hospital for the compassionate care they provided to Jim.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019